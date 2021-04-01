Total Rs 3545.34 crore sanctioned in FY 2020-21 in Chh'garh

Raipur: A total of Rs 3545 crore 34 lakh 47 thousand has been sanctioned in the financial year 2020-21 for payment of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act). Government of India had sanctioned Rs 3354 crore 21 lakh 66 thousand in the last financial year (2020-21) to the wage item under MNREGA. At the same time, Rs 191 crore 12 lakh 81 thousand was sanctioned by Chhattisgarh Government for payment of wages for 50 additional days of employment under MNREGA. Since April 1, 2020, wages worth Rs 3496 crore 74 lakh 81 thousand have been paid to the MNREGA workers. In the last financial year that ended on 31 March 2021, the state has sanctioned the highest amount under the head of wages ever since MNREGA came into existence in the year 2006-07.



During the last financial year, works under MNREGA were conducted on a large scale across the state to ensure adequate employment opportunities in villages and to provide employment to the large number of migrant laborers who have returned to the state from different cities of the country during COVID crisis.

Considering the rapid pace at which Chhattisgarh has been achieving the target under Labor Budget set by Central Government and the need for more employment opportunities, CM Bhupesh Baghel and Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development T.S. Singhdev had requested Government of India to increase the target of employment generation. On his request, the Union Ministry of Rural Development had increased the labour budget of the state twice.

Revising the initial target of Labor budget for the year 2020-21 in August-2020 from 13 crore 50 lakh man-days to 15 crore man-days, the target was increased by one crore 50 lakh man days. The target was further revised in March 2021 to a total of 17 crore man-days of employment, on Chhattisgarh Government's demand, increasing the target by two crore man-days. As a result of Chhattisgarh Government's the continuous efforts, additional three crore 50 lakh man days of employment were sanctioned, because of which a large number of migrant workers were provided immediate employment.