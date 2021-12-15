Top Pak LeT terrorist killed in encounter with Army in Poonch

Jammu: A top Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.



A search is underway to track down another terrorist, who was his accomplice, in the area, they said.

The Army and police launched an operation after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed terrorists in Behramgala area, a defence spokesperson said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a terrorist attempted to escape while firing at the security personnel, he said, adding that the troops retaliated, resulting in the encounter in which the terrorist

was killed. One AK-47 rifle, four magazines, one grenade, pouches and some Indian currency were recovered from the slain terrorist who was identified as Abu Zarara, hailing from Pakistan, the

spokesperson said.

He said that in a major success and boost to counter-terrorist operations, a foreign terrorist, who was specially trained and brainwashed to operate in Rajouri-Poonch area with a possible aim of orchestrating a strike,

was eliminated.