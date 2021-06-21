Top LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: One of the most wanted militants, Mudasir Pandit, and a Pakistani ultra were among the three militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Monday.



Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said all the three slain militants were top commanders of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

The operation was very important for the police and other security forces as the militants were involved in several attacks and killings, he added.

These include two major attacks in Sopore -- one on March 29 in which two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed and another on June 12 in which two policemen and an equal number of civilians were killed.

The encounter broke out late on Sunday night as the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of at least three militants, including Pandit, in the area.

"The operation was very important for the police and security forces. In the encounter, three dreaded

terrorist commanders, who were active for a long time and were involved in several terror crimes, were killed," Singh told reporters at a press conference here.

He identified one of the slain militants as Mudasir Pandit alias Umer alias Mass Bhai, who was the LeT commander of the area since June 19.

"There are 18 FIRs against him and he was involved in the killing of nine security forces' personnel, four civilians, two former militants, three sarpanches and two separatists," the DGP said.

He said the other slain militants were a Pakistani national named Abdullah alias Asrar, who was working with Pandit for long, and Khursheed Mir of Sopore against whom there were six FIRs and who was involved in the killing of seven security forces' personnel and five civilians, besides two grenade attacks.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the slain militants were hiding in a house that

belonged to the family of another militant.