Top leaders condole death of Paswan

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan.



Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted in the evening. Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party's patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

In his condolence message, Vice President Naidu said Paswan was an exemplary leader who served the people and nation till his last breath.

He was a distinguished parliamentarian and always strove for the empowerment of the marginalised, Naidu said.

Rahul Gandhi said the news of the untimely demise of Paswan is saddening. The poor and the downtrodden have lost a strong political voice, he said on Twitter.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said, Ram Vilas Paswan ji always fought and worked for the downtrodden and the poor of the country. His demise has created a void in the politics.

In his condolence message, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that following the footsteps of Jai Prakash Narayan, he strengthened socialist movement in the country.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described Paswan as a champion of the downtrodden, who had immense faith in India's pluralism and diversity.

"Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father. Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India's pluralism and diversity. It's a big loss for the nation. My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters," he said on Twitter.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said he was shocked to hear the sad news of the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.