Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A self-styled zonal commander of banned outfit, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was arrested along with one of his associates from here, a police officer said on Sunday.

The zonal commander' of the Maoist organisation was identified as Bhikhan Ganjhu alias Deepak Ganjhu alias Netaji, while his associate was identified as Rahul Kumar Munda.

Forty-year-old Ganjhu was wanted in 26 cases, including murder, registered under different police stations of Chatra and Ranchi, the police officer said.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Kumar Jha told reporters Ganjhu was active in Khalari, McCluskieganj, Piparwar, and Tandwa. It was challenging to arrest him due to several reasons. However, the police made continuous efforts to nab the extremist and finally he was arrested.

The SSP said that based on a tip-off on March 17 evening, a 23-member quick response team (QRT) was set up.

The team conducted a raid at Delatoli under Sadar police station and arrested Ganjhu and Munda.