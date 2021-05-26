Toolkit used by BJP to target opponents, alleges Sanjay Raut

Top
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that social media or 'toolkits' were used by the BJP to target opponents, adding that when it faced a backlash, it put pressure through various ways.

Raut made the comments while talking to reporters here in connection with a notice sent by the Delhi Police to Twitter India over the probe into a complaint about an alleged 'COVID toolkit'.

The BJP had accused the Congress of creating a 'toolkit' that seeks to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Congress has denied the allegation and claimed the BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' to defame it.

Last week, Twitter labelled as "manipulated media" a tweet by BJP spokesperson SambitPatra on the alleged 'toolkit'.

When asked about the issue, Raut said, "Social media or toolkit was used by the BJP previously. However, when it faced a backlash, it is carrying out raids, apprehending some people or pressuring through various ways."

"We are watching it and enjoying it." he added. A debate is going on in the country and across the world about toolkits and social media, the Rajya Sabha member said without elaborating.

Team MP

