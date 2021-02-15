Toolkit case: Clamour grows for release of climate activist

New Delhi: Social activists and environmentalists have called for immediate release of climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in the ''toolkit'' document case, and asked the government to stop targeting India's youth. They have also demanded dropping of charges against others in the case.

Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu for their alleged involvement in preparing the document and being in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements". Many activists and environmentalists have come out in support of Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu.

Kavita Krishnan, secretary of All India Progressive Women's Association, said Ravi must be released and the police should stop "hounding" others.

She further said people like Ravi are India's best hope because they are concerned about not just themselves, but the future generations.

"We are not behaving like a democracy right now. If we are going to equate protest with conspiracy and organising protests as conspiracy, then you are not a democracy anymore," she said. "They should immediately drop this case based upon absolutely flimsy, ridiculous and evil pretext. A toolkit is not sedition, it is not conspiracy, toolkit is for protest," she added.

Rights activist Shabnam Hashmi also questioned the basis of Ravi's arrest, saying anybody even doing a local campaign prepares a 'toolkit'.