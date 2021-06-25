Tobacco control needs to be pursued like mission: Vardhan

New Delhi: Tobacco use is so interwoven in our society that untiring efforts are required to fight this epidemic and tobacco control needs to be pursued like a mission and a social movement, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. These remarks were made by Vardhan as he addressed a virtual event to highlight 25 years of global tobacco control progress. The event was part of the year-long celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, a statement issued by the health ministry said.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids hosted an hour-long virtual event highlighting how tobacco control movements have achieved significant declines in tobacco use in countries around the world. Elected officials and civil society leaders from five countries, which have experienced double-digit declines in tobacco use, participated in the event, the statement said.

Addressing the event, Vardhan said substantial progress has been made in India in controlling communicable diseases over the last 75 years, adding that tobacco use is a leading cause of premature, NCD-associated mortality and morbidity, which is a growing public health challenge.

"Tobacco use is so interwoven in our society that untiring efforts are required to successfully control this epidemic. Our efforts in India to curtail tobacco use are aimed at reaching our entire population of 1.3 billion (130 crore), to make each segment aware of its ill-effects and associated risks," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

In the last seven years, the strong political will and the concerted targeted action by the government have contributed to substantial achievements in tobacco control, the minister said.

Displaying large warnings covering 85 per cent area on the packs of tobacco products, introduction of a dedicated helpline for assisting people to quit tobacco, combatting the menace of e-cigarettes through a statute on prohibition of electronic cigarettes and similar devices, regulation of display and use of tobacco products in films and television programmes are among the various steps that have been taken to generate awareness and advance tobacco control, the statement said.