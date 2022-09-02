To mark PM's birthday, BJP to organise fortnight-long 'Seva Pakhwada'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a fortnight-long 'Seva Pakhwada' programme, commencing on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and concluding on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The celebration will be organised at booth and mandal levels in every district across the country. The programme will consist of an exhibition, vaccination campaign, cleanliness programme, etc and the digital version of the programme will be available on the NaMo app. An official communication by BJP mentioned, "Exhibitions will be organised in every state and every district, showcasing the important moments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey as PM."



There will also be stalls of the books or publications on PM Modi to reach out to people. The party's youth wing will also organise blood donation camps in every district. Free health-checkup camps will be set up there also. The top 10 best-performing districts will also be felicitated. Furthermore, the 'Seva Parkhwada' programme also includes an organ donation programme, where the 'Divyang' people will be helped with the needful. Aiming to make India a 'TB-free' nation by 2025, the Modi government's important initiative 'Nikshay Mitra' has also been taken up that will be displayed in a larger pattern. For another year, at every ward level and Mandal level, the TB patients will be taken care of by BJP representatives, in terms of food, nutrition, medicines and other essential needs.

Emphasising India's COVID vaccination success story, the saffron party will set up stalls in every vaccination camp to facilitate the people who are yet to get vaccinated by listing out their names in every district during this 'Seva Pakhwada' celebration. 'Life- Lifestyle for environment' campaign will also be organised with plantation. In every mandal, a cleanliness campaign will be organised twice a week. There will be a special campaign on water preservation- 'Catch the rain' campaign. Party leaders will be sent to different states to cater for the message of 'Oneness among diversity' - 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' among the mass.

There will be a special segment on 'Vocal for Local', where the mandal in charge will reach out to the people over the usage of local goods, produces locally, the communique added.

Meanwhile, an eight-member committee has been set up for the weeks-long programme, chaired by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, including other members- national vice-president Raghubar Das, national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, national secretary Vinod Sonkar, national secretary Arvind Menon, national vice-president and Lok Sabha MP Tejaswi Surya, national vice-president- Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar and national president- minority wing Jamal Siddiqui.