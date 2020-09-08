To bridge edu gap, tuition classes for Rs 10

Darjeeling: "Dosh Takar Tuition" (tuition for Rs 10) is the IIT couple's mission to ensure literacy in far-flung areas and to bridge the education gap that exists between cities, towns and these areas.



It all started in 2017 when Anirban Nandy, a senior research fellow in rural development and artificial intelligence from IIT, Kharagpur had visited Chatterhaat and Rajgunj in the Jalpaiguri district for his research he decided to educationally empower these remote areas. Thus started the journey on October 19, 2017, with a mobile library.

"We collect books and make these books available to the students in rural areas and tea gardens in North Bengal. At present we have more than 6000 books" stated Nandy.

In 2019 Nandy realized that mentoring is also required. "We decided on a token amount of Rs. 10. The response has been immense, especially with education institutes closed owing to the pandemic" stated 30-year-old Nandy.

His wife Poulami Chaki Nandy, also a research scholar of IIT has joined him in the crusade. "Most do not have access to the Internet. Online classes have not been a very viable option in these areas. The students were being encouraged by their families to drop studies and work in the tea gardens or take up odd jobs," stated Nandy. Class 10 students were the most vulnerable with many dropouts.

Armed with laptops, projectors, desktops classes are usually held during weekends as many of the students work. "In these remote areas education has to be balanced with livelihood," stated Nandy.

Students from class 7 to undergraduate students are taught. Even computer skill development is included in the "Dosh Takar Coaching."

Many dropouts opt for computer skill development that help them bag jobs. The couple has formed an NGO "Live Life Happily," to pool in human resources and support. Many skilled volunteers help by taking classes. The programme is being held in tea gardens and remote areas of the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur districts.

Interestingly the majority of the students are girls. The ratio is 80:20. "In future we want our 10 Takar tuitions to reach more students in more remote areas of North Bengal with more books and educational resources. Now we are also working on legal literacy. Minimum legal literacy is important for awareness on rights and government policies especially for women and girls" added Nandy.