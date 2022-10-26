TN to hand over Coimbatore explosion case probe to NIA

Chennai: A probe by the NIA into the Coimbatore explosion case would be recommended to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government said here on Wednesday.

The state government also announced raising a special police force to foil sabotage and bolster its intelligence wing.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, the present status of investigation related to the explosion was taken up and it was decided to set up a special force to prevent similar incidents.

On October 23, 75-kg explosives were seized in Coimbatore from the residence of a man who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded.

The explosion happened while he was moving past a temple on a car in Tamil Nadu's western textile city and he had allegedly tried to evade police.

Quoting Stalin's directives to officials in the meet, the government said it was decided to recommend to the Centre to entrust the case to the NIA.

The move is considering the possibilities of links transcending Tamil Nadu borders and the likelihood of international connections emerging during the investigation of the explosion case, an official release here said.