TN guv to decide on remission to convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: CBI to SC

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that the Tamil Nadu governor has to take a call on the grant of remission to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan, who is serving life sentence in the case.

In its affidavit filed on November 20, the CBI said that Perarivalan is not the subject matter of further investigation carried out by the CBI-led Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) which is conducting a probe on the larger conspiracy aspect as per the mandate of Jain Commission report.

The top court is hearing a plea of 46-year-old Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the MDMA probe is completed.

On November 3, the top court had expressed unhappiness over the pendency of a plea by a convict seeking a pardon in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for over two years with the Tamil Nadu Governor.

The CBI, in its 24-page affidavit, said, It is for the His Excellency Governor of Tamil Nadu to take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not and in so far as relief is concerned in the present matter CBI has no role .

"Present petitioner is not the subject matter of the further investigation carried out by MDMA. The further investigation conducted by MDMA is only limited to the mandate provided to it by the Jain Commission Report it said, adding that a progress report by MDMA on further investigation and its status is submitted to the designated court in Chennai.

The Jain commission of inquiry in the assassination of the former prime minister has recommended a probe into larger conspiracy by MDMA and it required monitoring/tracking of absconding suspects and the role of Sri Lankan and Indian nationals in the case.