TN CM Stalin inspects rain-hit delta areas, flays Opposition

Cuddalore/Chennai (TN): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inspected the Cauvery delta areas that were battered by heavy rains and directed officials to estimate the crop loss.

After inspection in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, Stalin, answering a question on crop loss and compensation and the demand of the main opposition AIADMK, told reporters that officials have been asked to determine the extent of loss.

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the government provide Rs 30,000 per acre as compensation to farmers.

Stalin said the Opposition parties would come up with claims to criticise the government and gain political mileage, and he was not worried about it.

The exercise to estimate damage to standing crops and compensation would be based on people's expectations,

he said.