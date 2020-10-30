TN clears quota Bill, govt school students to get preference in medical admissions

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has assented to a bill envisaging 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test in admission to undergraduate medical courses.



A day after the state government took the executive route to implement the quota regime from the current 2020-21 academic year itself and issued a government order to facilitate it, the Raj Bhavan said "this is to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that the honourable Governor has given his assent to the bill."

The Governor sought legal opinion from the Solicitor General of India (SGI) on September 26 and the opinion was received on October 29, the release said.

"As soon as the opinion was received, honourable Governor has given assent to the Bill," the statement said.

Amid accusations that Purohit delayed clearing the quota bill, the Raj Bhavan, pointing out that the bill was approved soon after the receipt of legal opinion -that the Bill is in sync with Constitution- assumes significance.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said efforts were afoot to implement the reservation from the current year.

DMK president M K Stalin claimed Purohit gave his assent to the quota bill as he was left with no other choice and thanked him for giving his nod.

His party's protest and the hope expressed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court were behind Purohit's "change of heart."

In a twitter post, Stalin said the approval came after 45 days and when the time for medical counselling was nearing and the Governor had to approve in view of such factors.

Hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions, a division bench had on Thursday hoped that the Governor would take a decision at the earliest.

BJP's KhushbuSundar said, "We deliver when we promise."

PMK chief S Ramadoss said Purohit's consent was the victory of the people.

The Raj Bhavan said Purohit sought to know if the proposed quota was in accordance with the Constitution and compatible with Articles 14 (Equality) and 15 (prohibition of discrimination).