TN Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct a Common University Entrance Test (CUET), saying like NEET it would side line school education, undermine overall development oriented learning in schools, lead to stress among students and mushrooming of coaching centres.



Barring the BJP which opposed the resolution piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin and staged a walk-out, it was supported by all the allies of the ruling DMK including the Congress and Left parties. The principal opposition AIADMK, too supported the move and asked the state government to take steps to halt the test, saying it be 'nipped in the bud.'

The resolution, referring to an announcement in respect of CUET to be held by the National Testing Agency quoted it as saying that admissions to central varsities would be on the basis of national test score not taking into account the marks secured by students in the class 12 exams. The test score may also be 'followed' by state, private and deemed varsities if they opt so.

"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country."

In most states, state board syllabus constitutes more than 80 per cent of the total student population and these students invariably hail from marginalised sections.

Hence an NCERT syllabus based entrance exam would place this deserving majority in a disadvantegeous position in securing admission in central universities.