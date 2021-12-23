TMC's Saket Gokhale files complaint against Haridwar's 'Dharma Sansad'

New Delhi: Some videos of 'Dharma Sansad'–a religious assembly in Haridwar in Uttarakhand triggered outrage, where Trinamool Congress leader and RTI activist Saket Gokhale recently filed a complaint against the organisers and speakers at the three-day event from December 17 to 20.



Gokhale said even after the four-day event ended, no action has been taken on the heinous hate speeches. The speakers are unrepentant, many of them flaunting their links with the ruling BJP. The event was organised by Yati Narsinghanand Giri. Prabodhanand Giri, BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Udita Tyagi and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay attended the event.

Posting the FIR copy, Gokhale mentioned, "I have filed a complaint with SHO, Jwalapur PS in Haridwar against the #HaridwarHateAssembly conducted from 17th-20th December at Ved Niketan Dham. Failing the registration of an FIR against the organizers and speakers in 24 hrs, a plaint shall be made to the Judicial Magistrate."

"At the said event, several speakers made inflammatory and provocative speeches calling for the killing of the people from the minority community, invoking people to take up arms, and even a threat about shooting a former Prime Minister of India," the FIR added.

The links of videos are also attached to the copy of the complaint. "It is self-evident from the statements listed above and the videos presented here that the participants of the event have committed cognizable offences under Sections 153A, 295A, and other of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the FIR copy added.

When contacted, police said that they were monitoring the situation.