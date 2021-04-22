TMC's celebrity candidates confident of their victory

Kolkata: For hit Bengali filmmaker and Trinamool Congress Barrackpore candidate Raj Chakraborty, ending the violence in his constituency would be the top priority after he wins the Assembly election.



A day before Barrackpore goes to poll along with 42 Assembly constituencies on April 22 in the sixth phase, a person was killed and another seriously injured when a bomb exploded in an abandoned house in Titagarh.

When Millennium Post spoke to TMC candidate from Barrackpore on Wednesday, he said from day one he wanted a peaceful ambience in his constituency. "All the three candidates including BJP's Chandramani Shukla, CPI(M) Debasish Bhowmik and I went to Titagarh police station on day one and appealed to them to conduct a peaceful election," said the filmmaker, who has churned out films like

Challenge, Parineeta, Dui Prithibi and Bojhena Se Bojhena.

TMC has fielded the successful Bengali filmmaker from Barrackpore to counter BJP's Arjun Singh's influence in the area.

Chakraborty said he has managed to break the "celebrity" mould and become a "ghorer chhele" (son of the family) in Barrackpore. "I have tried to reach out to 2,17,000 voters in Barrackpore. There are several myths associated with celebrities. But I have received immense love from the people. I have done my job till now. Let the people vote. I am a workaholic and I will prove myself through my work," he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate contesting from Krishnanagar North Koushani Mukherjee is least perturbed about her heavyweight competitor Mukul Roy of the BJP.

The actor told Millennium Post that the people of Krishnanagar are aware of the "truth" of a recently circulated doctored video and they will vote in favour of development and Mamata Banerjee.

Few days back, BJP Bengal had tweeted a video of Koushani, where the

Parbona Ami Charte Toke actress was heard saying: "Everyone's got mothers and sisters at home. So, think before you cast your vote."

BJP alleged that she had threatened the women of Bengal. But soon after, Koushani uploaded the full video and even clarified her statement on Facebook.

"The people of Krishnanagar know that it was done by the BJP IT cell. I have always believed in women empowerment. Women of Uttar Pradesh are not safe and the same will happen here if BJP comes to power in Bengal," said Koushani.

She said she has defeated Roy as far as winning people's hearts are concerned. "From day one, when Mukul Roy was announced as BJP's candidate, I was not at all tensed or scared. He was called the Chanakya Roy of the party. As a candidate, my initial goal was to approach the people. You cannot win votes only by strategy, money or power. You will also have to reach out to them and understand them. They will not trust somebody who is only seen in the posters. And Mukul Roy was mostly seen in the posters and hardly campaigned. I have already defeated him in terms of winning people's hearts," said the Tomake Chai actress.