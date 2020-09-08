TMC's Balurghat unit stages protest against Centre's anti-Bengal policies

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' Balurghat town unit staged a demonstration at Balurghat BDO office protesting against Centre's 'anti-Bengal policy' on Tuesday.



Hundreds of party workers including its youth wing shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi-led Central government on different issues with the party banners in their hands.

"We are being forced to hit the streets following different anti-Bengal policies of the Central government. The only policy of the Centre is to always stand against the Maa-Mati-Manush-led Bengal government. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to conduct the demonstration as a mark of protest of the Centre," said senior party leader and district coordinator of the party Subhas Chaki who took part in the demonstration.

According to him, the Bengal government is always deprived from the Centre. "When the BJP-led states are getting full support from the Modi government, our state is deprived from receiving justified demands. The state revenue has been cut illegally by the Centre. We have staged an agitation in all blocks of the district by our party," he

said.

In a scathing attack, Chaki said: "The prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing and the common people are suffering a lot but the Centre is unmoved. The plight of the farmers is no exception. They are being forced to commit suicide for their anti-farmer policy. The fertiliser subsidy has also been cut by the

Modi-government."

Praising the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chaki said: "Since coming to power in 2011, our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a plethora of projects for the development of poor and needy people. Everyone is thus benefitted from the state government. Apart from this, she also fights relentlessly for receiving state's demands from Centre and stands rigid against BJP's anti-Bengal

policy."