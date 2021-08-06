TMC takes steps to expand organisation in Tripura

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress has begun the preliminary work to set up its organisation up to the booth level in Tripura.



TMC all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had visited the state recently and announced that he would go again in the next 15 days. He had announced that booth-level organisations would be set up by December and the names of party functionaries in the district will be announced soon.

TMC state secretary Kunal Ghosh, Jaya Dutta, Sudip Raha and Debangshu Bhattacharya have been camping in the district.

It was learnt that Ghosh had held meetings with the representatives of various associations of the state government employees there. Of these, the most significant was the meeting

between Ghosh and Mukul Bairangya of Namashudra Vikas Parishad.

The Parishad is very active in Bagbasa, Teliamora, Panisagar, Borjola and Kadamtala. According to experts, the BJP government was not carrying out any development work for the refugees and the 'namasudras'.

Thus, grievances had cropped up against the saffron party.

Ghosh said there would be organisations of state government employees, professionals up to the booth-level.

"The people of Tripura want change and Trinamool Congress is coming

up as a viable alternative," he maintained.

Ghosh also met Pradyutkishore Dev Barman, the Maharaja of Tripura. Calling the meeting as a 'courtesy call', Ghosh said they had discussed various issues which were not related to politics.

Earlier, the police there had prevented TMC leaders from visiting different places. People on both sides of the street shouted slogans and welcomed the TMC leaders.