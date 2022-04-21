TMC slams BJP-led North MCD's demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Wednesday condemned the anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation and slammed the BJP-led municipal corporation for not respecting Supreme Court's judgement to halt the demolition drive and continuing bulldozing properties.



On its official Twitter account, TMC quoted, "#NewIndia - where spreading hate and violence, disrupting people's lives, not showing signs of humanity." Making a sharp attack on BJP-ruled NDMC, the party asserted, "No respect for the Supreme Court! No respect for any institution!"

As the situation in North-west Delhi's Jahangipuri is still tense after a communal violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, Assistance Commissioner's office of North MCD on Tuesday issued an order for 'Special joint Encroachment programme' in the area.

According to the order, the joint operation was held by PWD, police and works/ maintanace department, health and sanitation department, veterinary department, and encroachment cell of NDMC.

However, as Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave brought up the matter during mentioning hours when cases that require urgent attention are brought to the notice of the CJI, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana ordered, "Maintain status quo. List it before the appropriate bench on Thursday."

Dave also pointed out that while the demolition was planned to start at 2 pm, it had started at 9 am. With reports of the demolition emerging, Dave again rushed to the CJI during the afternoon, raising this.

Meanwhile, sources said that TMC leadership has decided to send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, which was rocked by communal violence. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

This fact-finding team will go on Friday, speak to the people and enquire about the incident, a senior TMC leader said.

TMC's six-member fact-finding team comprises Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar, the leader said.