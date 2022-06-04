TMC seeks probe into fraud by firms involving Assam CM's family

Kolkata: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray demanded an independent inquiry by a SIT constituted by the Supreme Court into the alleged scam in procuring PPE kits during the pandemic in 2020 by the Assam government.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Ray cited the replies received in a RTI application that has unearthed the alleged scam. It is alleged that the family relations of the then health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, now the CM of Assam, were involved in it.

The PPE kit was purchased at Rs 2,200 per piece while the market price of it was Rs 600 to 700, Ray said referring to the dates (April 10 and March 18, 2020) during the pandemic period when they were procured.

He said that 10,000 PPE kits were procured from Agile Associates at the rate of Rs 2,200 per piece. The two companies involved in this were Agile Associates and MediTime Healthcare, which involved Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and his son Nandil Biswa Sarma.

The MediTime Healthcare bagged the supply of PPE kits for Rs 4,20,00,000 and the Agile Associates for Rs 2,20,50,000.

"There should be an independent inquiry and from our party, there should be a special investigative team required to be constituted by the Supreme Court of India so that an independent probe can be carried out to unearth the reality," Ray said.

Pulling a plug on the BJP Ray stated about the flood-affected areas in Assam and that people are unable to get basic amenities.

Member of the Lok Sabha from Barasat, Kakoli G Dastidar tweeted: "Congratulations to @BJP4India @himantabiswa for FABRICATING THE REALITY of Assam in the form of a full-page newspaper ad! The persistent issues of Assam in the form of a full-page newspaper ad! The persistent issues of Assam speak for itself! Maybe RESOLVE THE ISSUES next time rather than endorsing yourself?"

State Finance minister Bhattacharya wrote: "Our country is in severe CRISIS, thanks to @narendramodi ji! While the pandemic was wreaking havoc everywhere, Assam CM @himantabiswa was accumulating wealth for his family! What a shame."

Shashi Panja, the state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare tweeted: "OUTRAGEOUS! @himantabiswa, you should be ashamed of yourself. As the Chief Minister of Assam, you have FAILED the people of Assam. #ShameOnBJP."

Minister-in-charge Aroop Biswas added: "Utterly disgraceful! How could the Chief Minister stoop so low? The people of Assam will NOT FORGIVE YOU for this. #ShameOnBJP."

President of Assam Trinamool Congress Ripun Bora tweeted: "People in Assam are suffering owing to the floods, @himantabiswa! Instead of full-page endorsements, why don't you focus on helping people? Think beyond propaganda. Unfortunately, poor governance is now becoming synonymous with @BJP4Assam."