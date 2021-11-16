TMC releases 9-point manifesto; vows for 'pothole-free' Agartala

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) released its manifesto, containing nine point development schemes for the forthcoming Agartala civic elections.



Senior Trinamool leaders, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, party's Rajya Sabha MP; Indranil Sen, minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs, Bengal; Arpita Ghosh, former TMC Rajya Sabha MP and Sushmita Dev, TMC Rajya Sabha MP were present at the function to release the manifesto on Tuesday afternoon.

The candidates took a pledge to provide better amenities to the people of Agartala if voted to power. The manifesto vows creation of pothole-free Agartala. It states that there will be upgradation and regular maintenance of the existing roads, dividers and pavements. There will be free Wi-Fi in four major hotspots across the city. Two smart bio toilets will be installed in each ward.

Stress will be given on the environment and nine municipal markets and seven parks will be upgraded. All modern amenities like drinking water facilities, ATM kiosks and solar panels will be installed. Battala burning ghat will be upgraded with four electric furnaces and an air-conditioned waiting room will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

Street lights will be improved. State-of-the-art lights will be installed at every 300 meters and high mast lights at 30 major road intersections.

An additional 700 CCTV cameras will be installed in three phases across the city to provide better safety and security to the people. Five dedicated mobile vans to patrol round the clock and pink autos and taxis will be launched for the safety of women.

Moreover, there will be filtered water in every household and better sewage infrastructure.

Indranil Sen said a comprehensive development scheme has been taken and better facilities will be provided to the people.

Sushmita Dev said there was overwhelming response from the people who wanted a change of guards as no development had been carried out by the civic authorities.