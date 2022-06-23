TMC protests outside Guwahati hotel where rebel Sena MLAs staying
Guwahati: The opposition Trinamool Congress in Assam on Thursday held a massive protest outside the luxury hotel in Guwahati where dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra are camping.
TMC state president Ripun Bora said when Assam is reeling under one of the worst floods ever, the BJP is engaged in "horse-trading" and trying to topple a democratically elected government.
"Today, the Assam CM is trying to dismantle the democratically elected Maharashtra government. Himanta Biswa Sarma has made Assam a market for MLA trading. This horse-trading must stop," he said.
"People are living on roads and embankments. They are not getting even drinking water. See what is happening in Cachar and Barak valley. Does the CM have no responsibility other than buying MLAs under the direction of the prime minister?" he alleged.
He claimed that a similar "horse-trading" will happen against Sarma and he will have to face the music one day.
The TMC workers raised slogans like 'Shiv Sena Go Back' and 'Save Democracy' as they jostled with the security forces outside the Radisson Blu hotel on NH-37 in Gotanagar area of the city.
Police, assisted by paramilitary force, dragged the agitators and bundled them into buses. They were detained for some hours, a senior officer said.
The rebel Shiv Seng MLAs and some Independent legislators of Maharashtra, led by Eknath Shinde, are camping some 2,700 km away in Assam since Wednesday morning, threatening the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in their home state, leading to a political crisis.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sangrur LS bypoll: Nearly 30 pc polling till 3 pm23 Jun 2022 12:50 PM GMT
TMC protests outside Guwahati hotel where rebel Sena MLAs staying23 Jun 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Agri Min Tomar to take up industry's demand on reducing GST on...23 Jun 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Sena open to consider leaving MVA if rebels return, hold talks with...23 Jun 2022 12:48 PM GMT
Maha: Tobacco products worth over Rs 59 lakh seized; three held23 Jun 2022 11:47 AM GMT