TMC moves SC against BJP govt over attacks on party workers in Tripura

Kolkata/ Agartala: The All India Trinamool Congress filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday against the Tripura government for continuous and sustained violence perpetrated by hooligans against various leaders.



The writ petition has been filed before the proposed trip of TMC All India national secretary Abhishek Banerjee to Tripura. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Friday, meanwhile, wrote a letter to Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya for his intervention to ensure law and order in the state claiming that the situation is extremely critical.

This comes two days after violence broke out in Tripura during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally.

In the letter, the Dev said: "The extremely critical situation that Is prevailing in the state of Tripura needs immediate attention. The law and order is at its worst. Many districts of Tripura have witnessed violence and vandalism against people and property."

On the other hand, the petitioner prayed to the Supreme Court to give directions to the Tripura government to provide security to TMC leaders and Sushmita Dev, the party's Rajya Sabha MP.

The petitioner also alleged that numerous deliberate hindrances have been created against political campaigning; threats and extensive damage to cars and election materials have been caused. The leaders have been attacked and party offices vandalised.

Dev said the BJP had become so scared that they have taken recourse to violence and are trying to foil meetings organised by TMC. Despite the pressure tactics, more and more people from different political parties have joined Trinamool.

Dev, who is camping in Tripura, was manhandled last week when she took part in the awareness campaign titled 'Didir Doot'. Trinamool Congress has decided to take part in the municipal elections scheduled to be held in November. Against this backdrop, Abhishek Banerjee will address a rally on Sunday.