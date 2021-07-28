TMC leader shot in Bhatpara

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Chandan Das was shot by miscreants at Bhatpara on Monday night.



He was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital for treatment. According to sources, the incident took place at Rai Bahadur Road at

about 11. 30 pm. Das was talking with his friends near his home when miscreants fired at him and fled.

Das who was released from the hospital after giving necessary treatment, alleged that BJP workers who had recently joined the Trinamool Congress might have fired the shots. However, he did not see any of them because there was no light on the street.

Das also alleged he had earlier got life threat from unknown persons. Police are investigating the incident. No one has been arrested as of now. CCTV cameras of the surrounding areas are being searched to find clues.

Bhatpara Trinamool Congress chairman Dharmapal Gupta alleged that local BJP leaders who have joined Trinamool Congress are creating chaos in Bhatpara.