TMC leader shot at in Hooghly

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader sustained injuries after being shot at by unknown miscreants on Tuesday morning when he went to the local market at Bansberia in Hooghly. Aditya Neogi, the Vice-Chairman of Bansberia Municipality, went to buy fruits at a local market. It was then that someone fired a round at him. The bullet hit Neogi on his back and he fell on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Before the locals could react, the miscreants fled the spot. Neogi was rushed to a local nursing home from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Sources informed that Neogi's spinal cord was damaged.

It was alleged that a group of TMC workers and leaders in the area were behind the attack. Local MLA, Tapan Dasgupta, alleged that a section of the party members was in touch with the BJP to ensure his defeat. However, they were identified later.

After the incident, police rushed to the spot and started a probe. Till Tuesday night, no one was arrested. Cops are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.