TMC leader Firhad Hakim's meeting stage ransacked

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim's meeting stage was ransacked and the power connection to the venue was snapped at Tripura allegedly by BJP supporters. Hakim was scheduled to hold a public meeting at Indranagar Bazar area in Agartala's ward number 10 on Saturday evening.



Earlier in the day, Hakim while addressing a public meeting had held Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb responsible for attacks on TMC supporters in Tripura. While Hakim reached the meeting stage to address a rally in support of party candidate Panna Deb at ward 10 in Agartala on Saturday evening some BJP supporters allegedly ransacked the stage and a clash between TMC and BJP supporters ensued. Central Forces were pressed into action to bring the situation under control. TMC leaders Babul Supriyo and party Bengal general-secretary Kunal Ghosh were also present at the spot.

On Saturday afternoon, Supriyo faced protests from BJP supporters who surrounded his car and shouted slogans. Supriyo tried to pacify them but they continued with their agitation. A police team from Ramnagar outpost reached the spot and escorted Supriyo from the place.

"They (the BJP) are leaving no stone unturned to stop the TMC leadership from campaigning for municipal polls in Tripura. But we are hopeful of good results in the civic polls," a senior TMC leader said.

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Tripura on November 22.