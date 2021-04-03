TMC extends support to GJM (Bimal) in all the 3 Hill seats

Darjeeling: The Trinamool Congress (Hills) on Saturday declared support to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal faction) in all the three Hill seats.



Addressing media persons in Kalimpong, Shanta Chettri, TMC leader and Member of Parliament stated that after prolonged discussion and observation, the Hill TMC core committee has decided to extend support to the Bimal Gurung faction.

"Bimal Gurung is sincerely campaigning for TMC. In the plains we have seen him doing so under the TMC banner. He has gone to Terai, Dooars and even Salua in Midnapore campaigning for TMC. Our Hill leaders will get in touch with him regarding how we can help his party in the Hills and work jointly to ensure defeat of the BJP. In the next few days we will announce as to how we will go about extending support to GJM (Bimal,)," stated Chettri.

Incidentally, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced candidates for 291 Assembly seats and had kept the three hill seats open for "friends."

In 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee had announced that the TMC would not field candidates in the 2021 Assembly election from the Hills and instead support GJM.

"This time both the factions of the GJM have fielded candidates. Mamata Banerjee has talked of support to GJM but has not specified which faction. We, however, have decided on Bimal Gurung after much deliberation," added Chettri.

Roshan Giri, General Secretary, GJM (Bimal) welcoming the decision, stated: "We thank the Hill TMC for their support. This will ensure the victory of our candidates."

Anit Thapa, President of the GJM (Binoy faction) dubbed it as the independent decision of the Hill TMC. "Our alliance is with the All India Trinamool Congress. This is the decision of the Hill TMC. We have to see if the TMC supporters vote for people saving the Hills or for people who had set the Hills on fire. What is their compulsion after what they had been put through by Gurung in the 2017 agitation?"