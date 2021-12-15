TMC expresses concern over Omicron variant

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressed concern over on Tuesday expressed concern over the new variant of COVID 19 'Omicron'. TMC was among other opposition parties, which raised questions over the measures that the government of India is taking to combat this new variant and to protect the people of the country.



TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy demanded vaccination of adolescents and infants, besides being vigilant about it. "I demand of the Government the starting of booster dose for COVID-19 for the whole country immediately. Due to some differences of opinion among the expert committees, India has not started the booster dose. Now, India reports 40 cases of the Omicron variant... I demand that the third dose or the booster dose should be started immediately. Young people between 12 and 18 years of age, who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, should also get booster injections," Roy mentioned during the Zero Hour.

He urged the incumbent government to take serious measures over protecting people and proper vaccination.

Another TMC member of Lok Sabha, Kalyan Banerjee further asked during the Zero Hour that what measures have the Central Government taken to protect people from the disease and what is the way to come out of its grip.

Reportedly, COVID-19 Task Force chief V K Paul already clarified that the foremost priority right now is to make sure that there is universal coverage of the vaccine and no one is left behind. At an event, Paul said the pandemic is still ongoing, and globally there are 3.6 billion people who are not vaccinated. He is also a Niti Aayog member.

The total tally of the Omicron variant has risen to 53, adding four new cases reported from Delhi.