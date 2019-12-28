TMC delegation hands over compensation to kin of those killed in Mangaluru protest

Mangaluru/Kolkata: On Saturday a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs were sent to Mangaluru, by party supremo Mamata Banerjee to visit the family members of those killed protesting against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, on December 19, this year.



The delegation, comprising of former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi and Nadimul Haque handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.

The chief minister of Bengal a fortnight ago had announced the compensation to be given to the families of the victims.

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had severely criticised the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa after he backtracked from his promise of providing financial assistance to the next of kin of those killed in police firing while protesting against the CAA. Earlier, he had announced a payment of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of the killed in police firing, but later he took a u-turn and withdrew his announcement.

While addressing a gathering at Mullickbazar on December 26, Banerjee had announced the compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.