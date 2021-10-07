TMC declares 19-member steering panel for Tripura

KOLKATA: With an eye on the 2023 state Assembly polls in Tripura, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday announced the Tripura State Steering Committee.

The steering committee has 19 members. Subal Bhowmik is the convener of the committee. The other members are Sushmita Dev, party's Rajya Sabha MP, Prakash Chandra Das, Ashish Lal Singh, Krishnadhan Nath, Debabrata Deb Roy, Abdul Basit Khan, Tridib Dutta, Sampa Das and Kalpa Mohan Tripura. The other members are Maman Khan, Nilkanta Sinha, Sarmistha Deb Sarkar, Rabi Chowdhury, Shibani Sengupta, Idris Mia, Anjan Chakraborty, Anita Das and Malin Jamatia.

TMC also announced the names of the youth committee members in Tripura. There are 11 Trinamool members in the committee.

Baptu Chakraborty has been appointed as the convener. The other members are Rakesh Das, Shantanu Saha, Zakir Hussain, Uttam Kalui, Mrinal Kanti Debnath, Suman Dey, Sunny Paul, Solanki Sengupta, Dipannita Chakraborty and Amit Deb Barma.

Trinamool will start a fresh movement in Tripura after Durga Puja. The state administration has clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPc to prevent any untoward incident during the festive season. Abhishek Banerjee, party's national general secretary, said he would again visit the north-eastern state once the administration withdraws the prohibitory order.

TMC alleged that the state administration had played tricks to prevent Banerjee from organising a rally. The permission was not given citing flimsy ground. TMC leaders camped in the state and workers from different political parties joined the party.

Ashis Das, BJP MLA, is now in Kolkata and is likely to join TMC soon. On Tuesday, he performed a 'yajna' at Kalighat temple and shaved his head to protest against the misrule of the BJP government

in Tripura.