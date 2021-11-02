TMC: BJP workers defaced & tore banners of Mamata & Abhishek

Kolkata: BJP supporters tore off banners and posters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and defaced the cut outs of party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee within Tripura, alleged Kunal Ghosh, general secretary of the party in Bengal. TMC tweeted "@BjpBiplab is a COWARD. He needs a Govt.Officer to hide his incompetence!

OSD to the CM of Tripura @sanjayswadesh should shun his duties for this nation. Such filthy language sounds familiar with only one party @BJP4India! We're certain that BJP will welcome such bigots warmly," tweeted AITC Tripura.

Kunal Ghosh further alleged that BJP supporters had harassed many people who had come from other states and were staying in hotels and guest houses in Tripura.

He said the BJP supporters had renewed their attack on Trinamool workers following the rally addressed by Abhishek Banerjee at Agartala on Sunday. He alleged that party flags and banners had been destroyed and the cut outs of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee defaced. "BJP has become mortally scared of Trinamool and was trying to scare the members of the steering committee of TMC. But these nasty tactics will not work and people will throw out the BJP government in the 2023 Assembly elections. BJP is suffering from Trinamool phobia after Abhishek Banerjee announced that he will come to Tripura in November and Mamata Banerjee will address a rally in December." Ghosh alleged that BJP workers had visited several hotels and scared the boarders who had come to the northeastern state either to see their relatives or for business purposes or for tourism. "Many such people have called us and told how they had been harassed by BJP workers in hotels," he stated.

Subol Bhowmick said TMC will file candidates in all the 51 seats in the civic election. "We are going to publish the list soon. BJP thought that it will win all the seats without opposition and seeing TMC growing everyday BJP has become scared," Bhowmick said.