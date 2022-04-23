TMC appoints Ripun Bora as prez of its Assam unit

Kolkata: Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has been appointed Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Assam unit president. Bora, an ex-minister of Assam, had quit the Congress and joined the TMC a week ago in the presence of the party's national general-secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday announced that Bora has become the Assm unit president. The party, on Saturday tweeted: "We are pleased to share that our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee has appointed Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha) as the state president of the Assam unit."

Bora joined Trinamool Congress on April 17 in Kolkata. He alleged that the Congress party was fighting with each other at various levels. He also said that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is the most suitable opposition candidate for the PM's post.