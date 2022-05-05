TMC appoints Kirti Azad as party's Goa unit in-charge

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed Kirti Azad former ace cricketer and Lok Sabha MP as the state-in-charge AITC's Goa unit.



Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of the party issued a communiqué regarding the matter on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, after discussion party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had cleared the proposal.

Trinamool Congress had earlier fought the recently concluded Goa Assembly polls for the first time and secured 9 per cent of the vote share.

The party is working to highlight the anti-people policies of the BJP government in Goa and is looking to further strengthen its organisation in the coastal state.