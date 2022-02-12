TMC appeals for Guv's removal to Prez

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Friday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, the TMC chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, submitted a letter in the Secretariat of the Upper House pressing for the demand to remove the Governor.

Ray alleged that Dhankhar was intervening in the day-to-day functioning of the Bengal government.

On social media, the Governor has been making statements to embarrass the state government, which is uncalled for.

In the letter, Ray said: "The proposal has been filed under Rule 170 of Rajya Sabha.

"The House should condemn the way the Governor is intervening in the functioning of the state government and criticising the senior officials and policies of the state government."

Trinamool Congress had earlier orally requested the President and the Prime Minister to remove the Governor but it has failed to evoke any response.

Some days ago, veteran Trinamool leader and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Dhankhar.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blocked the Governor on Twitter.

Banerjee had said it was most unfortunate that the Governor was asking senior state government officials to see him when the Constitution clearly stated that the Governor should consult the Chief Minister in case he wants to meet senior officials to discuss any matter.

Trinamool Congress is moving a motion to remove the Governor in the Budget Session of the Assembly.