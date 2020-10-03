Time to toll knell for BJP Govt: Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha (Women's wing of the GJM) on Saturday gave a clarion call to toll the knell for the BJP Government. The women's organization took out candle rallies in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik protesting the Hathras rape and murder incident in which a Dalit woman was gangraped and murdered by upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh.



"She was our daughter. We demand justice for her. Safety for women should not be restricted to slogans alone. It has to be ensured in real life. BJP Government's slogan "Beti Bachao" is a misnomer. It means the public on their own have to ensure safety of their daughters as the BJP Government cannot fulfill this task. Anything can happen to the daughters including rape and murder with the BJP Government at the helm of affairs," retorted Tshering Dahal, President, GJNM.

The Women's wing also pulled up BJP MP Raju Bista for his silence on this issue. "Why is Raju Bista, the MP who issues press notes on a drop of a hat, silent on such a grave issue? Or is the silence calculated as the victim belonged to the backward section of the society. BJP should immediately stop supporting and harbouring criminals. How many more rapes and deaths are required to open the eyes of the society? It is time to toll the knell for the BJP Government," stated Dahal.

In Darjeeling, the rally commenced from the Railway station; in Kalimpong from Dambar Chowk; in Kurseong the candle vigil was held at the Railway station and in Mirik the rally commenced from the Super Market.