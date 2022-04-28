Time has come to put up stiff resistance against the divisive forces in Assam: TMC

Kolkata: Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP said time has come to put up stiff resistance against the divisive forces in Assam.



Addressing a gathering after several leaders and workers joined Trinamool she said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has not done any development work. By dividing the society it has tried to reap benefits.

Ripun Bora, former Congress president of Assam who recently joined Trinamool said the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee will help to save the people of Assam from misrule and oppression.

Mukul Sangma said people should be united to oust the BJP. The joining of leaders before the visit of Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool national general-secretary is significant. The joining gave impetus to Assam Trinamool Congress. Trinamool will approach all sections of people to oust the BJP in the state.