Tikait slams BJP govt for not meeting farmers

Noida: "Do we need such a government," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait wondered on Wednesday as he slammed the BJP government, accusing it of not meeting farmers after 13 months of their protest in Delhi.

The Centre held 11 rounds of formal dialogue in Delhi with a delegation of farmer leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the over-a-year-long stir against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The last such meeting was held on January 22, 2021 after which there was no formal dialogue and the protest ended in December last year.

Tikait was in Prayagraj as part of SKM's 'Mission UP' with other farmer leaders like Yogendra Yadav in the midst of the intense assembly elections in the state.

Asked if the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government was better in UP, Tikait said, "It was at least better than this one (Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government)."

Prayagraj goes to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of elections in the state.

"Political parties have now starting talking about farmers. This is a big achievement of farmer unions. We don't know who will form the government in the coming days, but whoever forms it must fulfil their promises," he said.