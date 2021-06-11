Tihar installing three towers to block illegal phone use by criminals

New Delhi: Tihar jail will see three towers that will be installed to block the signals of phones which were being unauthorizedly used by criminals from prisons.



As per the official, the installation of these towers will be a great relief for them as it will stop the unauthorised use of mobile phones by criminals.

"After recommendation by a committee, we are in the process of installation of these towers which will cover the jails of the Tihar complex," DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, adding that one tower was set up in Mandoli jail. Sources have claimed that several permissions were taken before starting the project.

When asked how mobile phones reached inside prisons, officials have claimed that sometimes mobile phones are thrown from outside walls of prisons whereas in some cases there might be involvement of jail staff helping these criminals.

Meanwhile, the video of an ISIS militant also surfaced in which he claimed that he was thrashed by officials, the prison authority denied the allegations and have launched the probe on how he procured a mobile phone.

However, there is some relief for the prison authority as Covid cases are decreasing with just 13 active infections inside jails now. The statistics shared by the prison authority revealed that till May 18, about 602 inmates, jail officials had tested positive in the second wave of the pandemic.

"381 inmates were affected by the contagious disease in which 362 have recovered and eight inmates died whereas 221 prisons staff were tested positive in which 219 have recovered," the data showed.

As per officials, the decongestion process started in the second week of May and before that till April 29. And data shows that as the decongestion process continued active case count in the jails also reduced consistently.

"Till May 28, about 1,990 Under Trial Prisoners were released on interim bails whereas till May 31, as many as 745 convicts were released on parole," the data showed.

"Soon after decongestion, COVID 19 cases are decreasing drastically. Every step had been taken for the safety of inmates and jail staff," DG Sandeep Goel said.

More than 2,000 inmates have been vaccinated so far, of which about 1,139 are above the age of 45 and 500 below 45 years in Tihar. In Rohini and Mandoli prisons, 132 and 302 inmates have been inoculated respectively.