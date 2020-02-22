Three women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Chandigarh: Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32 when the fire broke out, the police said.



Station Fire Officer Lal Bahadur said they received a call around 4 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

It took around 10-15 minutes to put out the fire, the officer said, adding that one of the women saved her life by jumping from the first floor.

"There was very low visibility because of smoke and fire," Bahadur said. "Two women were found unconscious in a room and another with burn injuries was found in another room." With the blaze engulfing the first floor of the house, it was a difficult task for the fire fighters to take out the women out of the room.

Three women, aged 19-22, died in the incident. Two were admitted to a hospital and they are out of danger, Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said.The deceased have been identified as Prakshi (from Kotkapura, Punjab), Riya (Kapurthala, Punjab) and Muskan (Hisar, Haryana), the police said. According to neighbours, around 25-30 women were putting up at the guest house.

At the time of the incident, most of them were out of the PG, the police said, adding that a case would be registered against the building owner.