Three sustain burns as LPG cylinder catches fire in Shimla

Shimla: At least three persons sustained burns after an LPG cylinder caught fire here on Thursday afternoon, eyewitnesses said.

The cylinder caught fire outside a house near Woodland Hotel at Jodhan Mal Niwas in the city, a resident of nearby Jakhoo area Promilla said.

The injured have been taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment, she added.

When contacted, Sadar SHO Inspector Sandeep said he got initial information about the incident. The matter is being confirmed and details are awaited, he added.

PTI

