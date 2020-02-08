Three suspected criminals arrested in Jammu
Jammu: Three suspected motorcycle-borne criminals were arrested on the city outskirts, police said on Saturday.
Gulshan Kumar, Vikram Singh and Roshan Singh were riding on a motorcycle when they were signalled to stop by a police party engaged in checking at near Patta Bohri Friday evening, a police official said.
However, they jumped the signal to escape but were chased and arrested by the alert policemen, the official said, adding sharp-edged weapons were seized from their possession.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them at police station Domana and further investigation in on.
In a separate case, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after over 15 gram of charas was seized from his possession during checking of vehicles at Battal Ballian village in Udhampur district late Friday night.
Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Rathian village, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Being 'humane'8 Feb 2020 2:05 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Voting concludes, over 57% turnout recorded8 Feb 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Banana Cookies8 Feb 2020 1:54 PM GMT
Mexican Frittata8 Feb 2020 1:52 PM GMT
Grilled Teriyaki Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers8 Feb 2020 1:50 PM GMT