Three students held with grenade in J-K

Srinagar: Security forces arrested three students and seized a hand grenade from their possession in the Magarmal Bagh area here on Friday, police said.

Three students on a two-wheeler were intercepted by security forces following a tip-off, a police official said, adding a hand grenade was seized during frisking of the trio.

The arrested youths have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Khan, Mudabir Aijaz and Wahid Ashraf Rather, police said.