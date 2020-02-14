Three students held with grenade in J-K
Srinagar: Security forces arrested three students and seized a hand grenade from their possession in the Magarmal Bagh area here on Friday, police said.
Three students on a two-wheeler were intercepted by security forces following a tip-off, a police official said, adding a hand grenade was seized during frisking of the trio.
The arrested youths have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Khan, Mudabir Aijaz and Wahid Ashraf Rather, police said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three students held with grenade in J-K14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman...14 Feb 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial...14 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area14 Feb 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon14 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT