Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Three students held with grenade in J-K

Three students held with grenade in J-K

Three students held with grenade in J-K

Srinagar: Security forces arrested three students and seized a hand grenade from their possession in the Magarmal Bagh area here on Friday, police said.

Three students on a two-wheeler were intercepted by security forces following a tip-off, a police official said, adding a hand grenade was seized during frisking of the trio.

The arrested youths have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Khan, Mudabir Aijaz and Wahid Ashraf Rather, police said.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top