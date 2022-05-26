Three Pakistani JeM terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: Three Pakistani militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were on Wednesday killed in a "chance" encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.



A cop also lost his life in the encounter which took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area in the north Kashmir district.

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said the encounter took place at one of the 'nakas' (checkpoints) laid by the security forces across the valley.

There were nakas across Kashmir today (Wednesday). At one such naka at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area, there was a chance encounter (with militants). Three Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed, the IGP told reporters here.

He said a policeman was also killed in the encounter.

Kumar said while the police force was pained at the loss of one of its men, the killing of the three terrorists was a huge success.

The three terrorists could have come to Srinagar and carried out some big attack, he said.

The IGP said the terrorists were active in the hilly areas of Gulmarg for the last three to four months.

We were regularly tracking them, he said, adding, so far this year, 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces.

There will be increased attempts to neutralise Pakistani terrorists, Kumar added.

Asked about the Tuesday's attack in Soura area in which a cop was killed, while his daughter injured, the IGP said two local terrorists of LeT behind the attack have been identified.