Three OGWs arrested in J-K's Shopian
Srinagar: Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers of militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.
Three overground workers (OGWs) of militants were arrested from the Heff area of Shopian in the morning, they said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Padder and Bilal Ahmad Tell, the officials said, adding the trio was in their early twenties.
One pistol and some ammunition rounds of various rifles were seized from their possession, they said.
