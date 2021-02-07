Three new COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally at 5,000

Port Blair: The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,000 as three more persons have tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Sunday.



The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

No one was cured of the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,932.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Altogether, 3,553 health workers have been vaccinated till February 6, the official said.

The Union Territory now has six active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,33,597 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.14 per cent, he added.