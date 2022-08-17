Three new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,520 on Wednesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



The Union territory now has 16 active cases, while 10,375 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.67 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.49 lakh people.