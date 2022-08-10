Three MLAs facing controversies included
mumbai: Three of the 18 ministers sworn in on Tuesday during the Maharashtra cabinet expansion have been mired in controversies. Newly-inducted minister Sanjay Rathod had resigned last year after he was linked to a woman's death in Pune.
When Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership in June this year, Rathod joined his camp.
Chief Minister Shinde on Tuesday said police had given a clean chit to Rathod, hence he was inducted into the state cabinet.
However, state BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said it was unfortunate that
Rathod was inducted into the state cabinet.
