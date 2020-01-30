Three men get death for raping, murdering Dalit woman in Telangana
Hyderabad: A special court in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district of Telangana on Thursday convicted three men of raping and murdering a Dalit woman and sentenced them to death.
The court which was designated as the special court for speedy trial in the case pronounced its verdict after finding the three accused guilty under relevant sections of the IPC, Additional Public Prosecutor M Ramana Reddy said.
On November 25, 2019, the body of the 30-year old Scheduled Caste woman with throat slit and stab marks was found in Lingapur mandal of the district a day after the offence.
Subsequently, three men were arrested on November 27 for allegedly raping and murdering her and were remanded to judicial custody.
