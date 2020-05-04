Three killed in road accident in Kerala
Kochi: Three people were killed and five injured in a road accident in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said here on Monday.
Police said the accident took place at 9 pm on Sunday when a car rammed into a building at Valakom area under Muvattupuzha police station limit.
Three people were killed on the spot.
Two people who were travelling in the car and three others staying in the roadside building were injured in the accident.
The injured have been shifted to hospital and an FIR lodged into the incident, police said.
Basil George, one of the persons killed in the accident, has acted in a Malayalam Movie, sources said.
